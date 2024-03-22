Today’s best iOS app deals: FurryFury Smash & Roll, ColorFold, Tower of Fortune 3, more

We are almost ready to head into the weekend, but first let’s scope out Friday’s best deals on iOS games and apps. Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event will carry on through the weekend joined by deals on Apple’s official iPhone 15 silicone cases, the latest AirPods 3 back at the all-time low, and ecobee’s latest HomeKit SmartThermostats, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include FurryFury: Smash & Roll, ColorFold, Tower of Fortune 3, ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: FurryFury: Smash & Roll: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Real Cricket 24: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: ColorFold: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Crazy Caps: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Boxville: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Western Drama: $9 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Yet Another Zombie Defense HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pure Piano: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Chronos Principle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Temporal War: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $13 (Reg. $20)

Imagine a game of pool, but with little beasts instead of balls, and a deadly arenas instead of the table. Then add the special abilities, various pickups and a drop of battle-royale sauce to it all. Play 1v1 duels or 2v2 multiplayer in fast paced turn-based matches based on physics! Or go through the story mode, face challenging bosses and explore this strange world. Invite a friend to experience it together. Pick your favorite monster, use its unique abilities and adjust your strategy to win in ever-changing conditions. Drink power-ups and evolve to unleash the full potential of your beast and launch devastating combo moves!



