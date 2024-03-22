Today’s best game deals: Prince of Persia Lost Crown at $30 low, Baldur’s Gate 3 $63, more

Happy Princess Peach Showtime! release day! While the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom is busy saving the Sparkle Theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch, we have spotted a solid chance to land the new Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation 5 at a discount. Regularly $50, you can score this one down at $30 shipped on Amazon right now. This is matching the lowest we have tracked there and only the second time it has gone for as much. The new Prince of Persia experience trades out the crazy difficult puzzle platforming of the classic games for a more action and combat focused adventure experience with a new found mobility. Players will unleash Time Powers, combat, and platforming skills “to perform deadly combos and defeat time-corrupted enemies and mythological creatures.” Deeply set in Persian mythological fantasy, it features an “original story as you use your wits to solve puzzles, find hidden treasures, and complete quests to learn more about this corrupted place.” The rest of today’s console game deals are waiting down below.

