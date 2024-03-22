Today’s best game deals: Prince of Persia Lost Crown at $30 low, Baldur’s Gate 3 $63, more

Happy Princess Peach Showtime! release day! While the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom is busy saving the Sparkle Theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch, we have spotted a solid chance to land the new Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation 5 at a discount. Regularly $50, you can score this one down at $30 shipped on Amazon right now. This is matching the lowest we have tracked there and only the second time it has gone for as much. The new Prince of Persia experience trades out the crazy difficult puzzle platforming of the classic games for a more action and combat focused adventure experience with a new found mobility. Players will unleash Time Powers, combat, and platforming skills “to perform deadly combos and defeat time-corrupted enemies and mythological creatures.” Deeply set in Persian mythological fantasy, it features an “original story as you use your wits to solve puzzles, find hidden treasures, and complete quests to learn more about this corrupted place.” The rest of today’s console game deals are waiting down below.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $50 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $33 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead physical $19 (Reg. $40)
- Square Enix eShop Sale up to 85% off
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central $15 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Princess Peach: Showtime! pre-orders $50 (Reg. $60)
- Rune Factory 3 Special $20 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Publisher eShop Sale up to 83% off
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Baldur’s Gate 3 PSN $63 (Reg. $70)
- Lords of the Fallen $40 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Lies of P $45 (Reg. $60)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Elden Ring for PS5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation Essential Picks PSN sale up to 80% off
- Publisher Spotlight Series up to 75% off
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- Resident Evil, Street Fighter 6, more
- Also PlayStation with PS Plus sub
