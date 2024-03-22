GT Omega Titan cockpit review: Adjustable, rigid, and comfortable, but comes at a price [Video]

With more direct drive wheelbases hitting the market, the search for the best sim racing cockpit continues. We’ve tried the Playseat Trophy and the new entry-level GTRacer from Next Level Racing but now we’re taking things up a notch with the GT Omega Titan. While not the top-of-the-line cockpit that the Scottish company sells, it’s a solid choice for a sim-racing cockpit and has been a great upgrade for my live streams. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Overview

GT Omega offers the Titan in a variety of configurations. Without a seat, the price starts at $390. With the standard RS6 seat with sliders that I have, or the slightly larger RS9 seat, that price jumps up to $680 but can go even higher with the upgraded XL RS seat or larger RS12 line.

Otherwise, the cockpit comes with everything necessary to get up and running in a sim rig. It includes an adjustable wheel deck, pedal plate, and gear shifter mount.

At that price point, Titan sits above the GTRacer from Next Level Racing and the Playseat Trophy that we’ve reviewed, but with that increased cost come quite a few benefits.

GT Omega Titan: Assembly

Assembling the GT Omega Titan was fairly straightforward, which is a good thing considering how minimal the assembly instructions are. But nothing in the assembly process was overly complicated so the instructions don’t need to be very elaborate. Once the two main frame pieces are connected, it’s just a matter of attaching the wheel deck, petal plate, shifter mount, and then the seat.

And while it’s not as easy to move around a room as the Playseat Trophy, it is more mobile than the GT Racer. There are small feet that enable it to slide with a bit of effort.

GT Omega Titan: Video

Design

With everything assembled, the GT Omega Titan looks like a substantial sim-racing rig. The heavy-duty steel framework looks and feels like it can take a lot of torque. Its simple nature keeps it feeling solid. I was able to feel the slightest bit of flex when really pushing and pulling on my racing wheel but under normal loads it wasn’t something I noticed when racing.

The RS6 Seat

After coming from the GT Racer, the RS6 seat that I have on the GT Omega Titan feels like a premium upgrade. I’m 6’1, about 180lbs and it fits me perfectly.

The base is wide enough but doesn’t feel too spacious and the wings of the seat back fit my shoulders perfectly.

The reinforced PVC leather material can get a little warm when the temperature gets hot in my office but it isn’t terrible and it feels great in all other circumstances.

I’ve sat in this chair for multiple hours at a time playing and streaming Forza Motorsport and haven’t had any long-term issues with comfort – I’ve been loving it so far.

Under the seat is a lever that lets the seat slide forward and backward. This simple feature is one of the things that sets it apart from the Playseat Trophy. While the pedal plate isn’t as easy to adjust right out of the box as the Playseat, sizing adjustments are still easy to swap between different drivers.

Like a normal car seat, it can also recline.

Wheel Deck

One of the downsides of the GT Racer was the limited adjustments to the wheel deck. Yes, there are some, but Titan has far more with its dual swiveling brackets.

This design helps to adjust the height, angle, and distance of the wheel. And once again, it has been working flawlessly with the Moza R16 I’ve been using since it arrived.

GT Omega Titan: Pedal plate

Adjusting the pedal plate is more involved than the Playsteat Trophy but it’s still fairly straightforward. It can be moved forward and backward with the bolts holding it to the main frame but can also tilt.

The variety of mounting holes is set up to be compatible with all major brands like Moza, Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec. I had no trouble getting the SRP-Lite pedals attached that I usually use and It feels solid even under very heavy braking.

GT Omega sells a pedal slider baseplate addon that makes quick adjustments even easier. I plan on picking this up soon. It would be handy to have when friends are coming over to check out the sim rig.

Shifter, handbrake mounting options

GT Omega has a gear shifter mount that can be adjusted forwards, in and out, and up and down. It’s smaller and more limited than the optional Playseat Trophy shifter/handbrake mount but GT Omega does have accessories that enable mounting more accessories.

I have the flight stick expansion plates that have let me mount both the Moza sequential shifter and handbrake. It has some flex to it but the sequential shifter also requires some more aggressive movements than I would typically be doing with something like the Logitech H-pattern shifter.

9to5Toys’ Take

Altogether, the GT Omega Titan is a fantastic sim racing cockpit. While it may be more difficult to move around, this design is much easier to get in and out of and has been a great upgrade to my sim rig.

$680 is a lot to pay for a sim rig and it’s the most expensive that I’ve tried but it also feels like the most expensive. It’s solid no matter how hard I push on the pedals or how high I have my Moza wheel turned up.

It’s also the most comfortable sim rig that I have tried. I’d be curious what the upgraded seats feel like but for me, the RS6 is just about perfect.

If it’s something you need to move frequently, though, the Playseat Trophy might be a better option. I was quickly reminded of that difference when reviewing the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race.

Or, if you are on a tighter budget, the Next Level Racing GTRacer offers a similar setup but isn’t nearly as comfortable or rigid as the Titan.

