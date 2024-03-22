Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio 2 falls to new all-time low of $2,342 (Save $457)

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 for $2,341.99 shipped. This drops the elevated 1TB model with 32GB of memory down from its usual $2,799 price tag. This is a new all-time low at $457 off that going rate while also beating our previous mention by an extra $57. We break down just what exactly is new this time around with the second-generation laptop in our launch coverage.

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 was just released last fall and arrives as a second-generation version of the company’s high-end portable Windows machine. There’s still the unique floating hinge design that made the first model stand out so much, with a 14.4-inch touchscreen display resting above the rest of the metal enclosure. The star of the show though this time is Intel’s 13th Generation chips, with the entry-level configuration sporting an i7 with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics.

Also on sale right now is the recently-released Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3. This Windows machine doesn’t pack the unique floating hinge design as the Studio 2, but does drop down to its best price in months at $676. It’s a far more affordable option that is also more portable thanks to its lightweight design.

More on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2:

Built to power your biggest ideas – Get incredible performance for the most demanding workloads with Intel Core processors built on the Intel Evo platform, delivering over 2x more power than before. Multitask like a pro with up to 64GB RAM and a blazing fast SSD with up to 2TB of storage. Preinstalled with Studio Drivers and exclusive tools to accelerate all your professional and creative workflows.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!