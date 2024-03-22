Spring savings take $70 off Sony’s XM5 ANC Headphones at $328 (Second-best)

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is now offering the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $328 shipped. Available in all three colors, each of these headphones normally sell for $398. Today’s offer knocks $70 off that usual price tag and matches the second-best price to date. There was a short-lived New Year’s discount that had a single style at $28 less a month ago, but this is the first time in quite a bit since you’ve had the choice to score any of the different colorways. We break down just why this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on a pair of ANC headphones below the fold.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

While not seeing as deep of a discount, you can at least save a little bit of cash on the latest Sony XM5 earbuds. These drop down to $278 in both black and white styles. What they lack in terms of savings is more than made up for by the fact that these are my personal favorite pair of earbuds from 2023.

Sony’s new XM5 ANC earbuds steal the show in the true wireless earbuds space with one of the best platform-agnostic experiences around. If you’re not sold on AirPods Pro 2 or Pixel Buds Pro, these are easily the best alternative. These earbuds deliver some of the best ANC on the market with foam eartips and an improved design that’s lighter and more compact than before. There’s a new V2 processor powering the experience and everything else you can read about in our review.

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

