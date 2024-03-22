SteelSeries Xbox/PC Arctis Pro headset with OLED GameDAC at $200 ($50 off, Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Multi Gaming Headset for Xbox down at $199.99 shipped. You’ll also find this deal now matched at Amazon where it has previously never dropped below $201. This is a regularly $250 headset that is now seeing a solid $50 price drop through the rest of the day to upgrade your Xbox or PC setup. While you will find the PlayStation/PC model down at $196 – this version has fallen as low as $185 at Amazon, the Xbox version is officially licensed under the Designed for Xbox program. Head below for all of the details.

Fully compatible with 360-degree Microsoft Spatial Sound for Xbox, this system includes the GameDAC Gen 2 that upgrades the overall sound quality while providing a sort of small desktop unit that allows you to flip back and forth between two gaming rigs (say your Xbox and PC) at the touch of a button. From the DAC’s OLED touchscreen, you can also adjust EQ, volume, and the ChatMix. The Arctis Nova Pro delivers 96kHz/24bit resolutions alongside a retractable AI-powered noise-cancelling mic – “ClearCast Gen 2 mic silences background noise to give you crystal clear comms, backed by Sonar Software’s powerful AI algorithms.”

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro for Xbox features:

Almighty Audio – Experience ultimate clarity and sound quality with Premium High Fidelity Drivers. Fully customize the sound experience with the Sonar Software by using a first-in-gaming Pro-grade Parametric EQ. Adjustable for Perfect Fit – The ComfortMAX system includes height-adjustable rotating earcups, a flexible suspension band, and a glasses-friendly build to ensure a comfy wear no matter how long you play. Adjust EQ, input device, volume, ChatMix, and so much more with the touch of a finger, using the GameDAC Gen 2. Set up the perfect audio for PC or console directly from the multi-function OLED display.

