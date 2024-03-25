Anker’s 2K treat-tossing smart pet cam now $80 off at $130, plus more from $33.50

As part of its ongoing Big Spring Sale, the official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 2023 model eufy 2K Smart Pet Camera down at $129.99 shipped. Regularly $210, you’re looking at a 38% or $80 price drop from the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is matching our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked in several months – it is also the same price you’ll pay for the older 1080p model. While this camera will indeed deliver live 2K video feeds to your smartphone, it takes things up a notch with dedicated pet features as well. It includes remote treat-tossing action with a “unique anti-clog design” as well as a rotating 360-degree base – it leverages AI tracking and you can control the rotation with your phone so your furry friends can’t hide off screen as easily. Another thing to keep in mind here, you’ll “never pay a monthly fee to enjoy the fur-tastic fun moments compiled by the advanced AI and Doggy Diary.” More details below.

eufy 2K Smart Pet Camera features:

Check Your Pets Anytime with 360° View and AI Technology: Check in anytime with pet tracking technology that automatically follows your dog or cat for 24/7 care. Your pet stays the center of attention with rotation and a wide-angle lens that eliminates blind spots.

Fun Treat Dispenser: Keep your dog or cat entertained and happy with the pet camera’s treat dispenser. Plus, Pet Camera’s unique anti-clog design keeps you playing with Rover, not fishing out stuck treats.

2K Resolution even at Night: Capture your furbaby’s cuteness in stunning 2K full HD day or night with powerful night vision. Watch in real-time on the eufy Pet app. Share the fun with your family too, watch together even when apart with multiple users able to watch the live feed at the same time. Note: Pet Camera only supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connections.

