As part of its ongoing Big Spring Sale, Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the 2024 Samsung 2TB 990 EVO PCIe Gen 5×2 M.2 2280 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive at $139.99 shipped. This model launched a few months ago at $210 and is now $70 off the going rate after you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll also find the regularly $125 1TB model down at $79.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon – this is within $5 of the best ever on this capacity. You’ll find a full breakdown of the specs on the 990 EVO in our launch coverage and down below.

You’re looking at a mid-tier Gen5 solution that comes in at a far more affordable price tag than the ultra-fast models from Crucial and the like. The new 990 EVO 5.0 NVMe from Samsung features PCIe 4.0 x4/5.0 x2 NVMe specs alongside the standard 2280 M.2 form-factor with speeds up to 5,000MB/s. For comparison’s sake, the up to 12,400MB/s Gen5 solutions from Crucial start in the $240+ range on sale right now – scope those deals out below:

And in case you missed it earlier this morning, Amazon has now expanded its Western Digital and SanDisk memory and storage gear sale event with new offers. Ranging from WD_BLACK PS5 SSDs to high-capacity microSD cards, the price drops start from $19 and everything is organized for you in today’s coverage.

Samsung 990 EVO SSD features:

Load games and save files in a flash. Bring power to your productivity with read and write speeds of up to 5,000/4,200 MB/s. The 990 EVO provides continuous speed to keep you going. Save the power for your performance. Get power efficiency all while experiencing up to 70% improved performance per watt over the 970 EVO Plus. It makes every move more effective with less power consumption overall. Now you can ramp things up without overheating the system. Samsung’s fine tuned controller and heat spreading label deliver effective thermal control to avoid sudden performance drops mid project. It cools things down even when things are running high, so your hard earned checkpoints are saved.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!