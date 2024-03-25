WD and SanDisk Big Spring sale from $19: 1.5TB memory card $88 all-time low, SSDs, more

As part of its ongoing Big Spring Sale, Amazon has now taken the WD and SanDisk storage section up a notch. What was once just a few items has now expanded into a couple pages of deals on solid-state drives, memory cards, flash drives, and more. One standout here is the new SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card at $87.99 shipped. After debuting in in October of last year at $150, today’s deal is delivering a deep 41% price drop for the lowest we can find. SanDisk says this is the “world’s fastest 1.5TB UHS-I microSD card” and you can now score it at a new Amazon all-time low. One of the only memory cards from a major brand that comes with these sorts of specs, while it might not be the fastest out there at 150MB/s, it is among the quickest with this kind of expanded storage space. Ideal for “Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops,” as well as for content-creators of all types, it also comes along with the full-size SD card adapter for cameras and other application that require it. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more WD and SanDisk storage deals.

WD and SanDisk Big Spring deals:

You’ll find more of the Big Spring storage deals right here, and be sure to scope out the Lexar’s new portable SSD. This model just released last week with a notable launch deal and the ability to store 4K 60FPS Apple Pro Res footage directly from iPhone 15 Pro/Max. All of the details are right here.

SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card features:

Expand your storage in a flash: ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops.

Increase your TV show, movie, and Full HD video recording collections dramatically with up to a massive 1.5TB. (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See SanDisk official website for more info. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.)

Transfer files fast with up to 150MB/s read speeds and SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD card reader. (Engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. Reader sold separately.)

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance. (A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS. Based on internal testing. Results may vary based on host device, app type, and other factors.)

