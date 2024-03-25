Upgrade your PS5 with WD’s official SN850P 4TB heatsink SSD at the $285 low (Reg. $350+)

Joining the ongoing (and quite rare) $50 price drops we are still tracking on the PlayStation 5 Slim Spider-Man console bundles from $400, Amazon has a solid deal for folks looking to upgrade the PS5 they already have. As part of its Big Spring Sale and this morning’s WD event, you can now score the high-capacity WD_BLACK SN850P 4TB Internal PlayStation 5 SSD down at $284.99 shipped. This one carries a regular price of $500 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $290. It has more recently been sitting in the $350 range at Amazon where it is now at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. This officially licensed solution adds a substantial amount of storage to your machine, allowing you to store and play up to 4TB of titles directly from the drive. More details below.

The WD_BLACK SN850P 4TB Internal PlayStation 5 SSD launched for the first time last summer as the brand’s latest, flagship solution specifically for Sony’s home consoles. The Gen4 drive delivers speeds up to 7,300MB/s – the previous-generation model maxed out at 7,000MB/s – and features an integrated heatsink within the M.2 form-factor to meet Sony’s standards and to pop right into the PS5’s SSD slot.

If you’re in the market to upgrade your PC battlestation’s internal storage capabilities, check out this new all-time low on Samsung’s 2024 Gen 5×2 2TB 990 EVO internal SSD. You’ll also find a host of the ultra-fast Gen5 solutions starting at 12,400MB/s marked down as part of the ongoing Amazon March sale event right here.

WD_BLACK SN850P 4TB Internal PlayStation 5 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles[1]. Easy to install so you can play with confidence. [1]For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit the WD_BLACK Product Page.

With capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB[2] you can add enough additional PS5 storage to your console to store more of your favorite games. [2]1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

This PS5 SSD with heatsink has been specially designed for the PS5 console to be easily installed into the M.2 slot.

Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.

