Score 14TB of external Seagate backup storage down at $200 for today only ($14/TB)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the Seagate Expansion 14TB External Drive for $199.99 shipped. Carrying a regular price of $320 at Newegg, very similar models have bounced between $140 and over $300 at Amazon over the last several months. Today’s deal is $100 less than Newegg charges for the 12TB model and delivers economic backup storage at just over $14 per TB. While these external hard drives aren’t going to move data and files around nearly as fast the solid-state counterparts, you’d be lucky to find one of those at under $60 per TB right now. Head below for more details.

While some folks will just use cloud storage for backup reasons, I, for one, feel a whole lot better leveraging local, cloud, and external options for redundancy. Whether it’s the massive amount of photos and videos you can store on the 14TB here, backups of your computer, or just other important files, this is a truly economical way to do so that costs a whole lot less than SSDs.

If you do favor some speedy transfer action though, the deal we are tracking on Crucial’s 1,050MB/s X9 1TB Portable SSD delivers one of the more affordable options out there from a trustworthy brand right now. And for folks looking to shoot 4K 60FPS Apple Pro Res footage from iPhone 15 Pro, you can do so directly onto Lexar’s latest SSD option – it is also seeing a notable launch deal right now as well.

Seagate Expansion 14TB External Drive features:

Easy-to-use desktop hard drive – simply plug in the power adapter and USB cable

Fast file transfers with USB 3.0

Drag-and-drop file saving right out of the box

Automatic recognition of Windows and Mac computers for simple setup (Reformatting required for use with Time Machine)

Enjoy peace of mind with the included limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery Services

