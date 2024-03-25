Crucial’s 1,050MB/s X9 1TB Portable SSD is one of the best values around at $75 (25% off), more

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is now offering some deals on Crucial portable SSDs to sit alongside today’s WD and SanDisk sale. One of the more notable offers here comes by way of the Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD at $74.99 shipped. Carrying a regular price of $100, it has been fetching closer to $85 as of late and is now at the lowest we can find. While we did see it go for a touch less last year, considering how pricing on portable SSDs has gone up lately, this is indeed one of the more affordable options you’ll find right now from a proper brand that can reach speeds up to 1,050MB/s – it is sitting at the same price as the previous-generation Crucial X6 that maxes out at 800MB/s, for comparison. Head below for more details and Crucial portable SSD deals.

The Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD, alongside some of the models listed below, landed in our roundup of the best SSDs out there when it comes specs vs. value. It delivers 1,050MB/s speeds along with plug and play action on Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, Xbox, PlayStation, and more. The protection against 7.5-foot drops and extreme temperature as well as the USB-C connectivity are nice touches as well.

If it’s the internal SSDs you’re after, Crucial blazing-fast Gen5 solutions are seeing plenty of prices drops, including both the T700 and the newer T705, starting from $165 shipped right now. Those deals also join a new low on Samsung’s 2024 Gen 5×2 2TB 990 EVO internal SSD.

Crucial X9 1TB Portable SSD features:

Dependable storage for your favorite devices, wherever you go — that’s what the Crucial X9 Portable SSD offers. With lots of space for all your favorite photos, videos, games and more, the Crucial X9 gives you speedy file transfers and compatibility with PCs, Macs, tablets, gaming consoles and Android phones, making it the perfect plug-and-play storage solution.

