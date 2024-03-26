Today’s best iOS app deals: Sokodice, Notebooks – Write and Organize, and more

Your Tuesday collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready down below courtesy of the App Store. Joining today’s price drops, we have deals on the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air, Apple’s just-released 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, and the 24-inch M3 iMac. But for now let’s zero-in on the apps, including highlights like Sokodice, Notebooks – Write and Organize, FILCA – Vintage Film Camera, SkySafari Eclipse 2024, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Return to Monkey Island: FREE (Reg. $10)

***First hour free before purchasing full game

iOS Universal: Instant Noodles: Original: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FILCA – Vintage Film Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sokodice: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LightTrac: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: SkySafari Eclipse 2024: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Golfshot Plus: $100 (Reg. $120)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $12.50 (Reg. $16.50)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: McClockface: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Eastern Market Murder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BeeScan – PDF Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Orbital Invaders:Space shooter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: LEGO Bricktales: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escape from Crimson Manor Ep.1: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $18 (Reg. $20)

Sokodice features:

Sokodice is a puzzle game where you must navigate dice through mind boggling levels to match the number of the dice with the number on a designated tile. -100+ levels across 10 unique worlds -Unique dice with different abilities -Various environmental challenges -Relaxing atmosphere -Gorgeous soundtrack -No IAP, no ads

