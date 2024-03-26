As part of its latest game sale that all includes the surprising price drop on Princess Peach Showtime! we featured this morning, Woot is now offering the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 or PS5 and Xbox down at $34.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $60 and currently sitting at $37 and up on Amazon, this is as much as 50% off and the lowest price we can find. Todayâ€™s Switch offer is a new all-time low and the PS5/Xbox copy is within about $1 of the best ever. While many of us are eagerly awaiting more details and the release date on the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta (MGS 3 Snake Eater remake), this is a wonderful way to get caught up on the early part of the franchise. It reaches right back to the origin of the series, bringing copies of Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snakeâ€™s Revenge to your current-generation consoles. Head below for the rest of todayâ€™s best console game deals.Â
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Princess Peach Showtime! $50 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredderâ€™s Revenge $17 (Reg. $25)
- TMNT: Shredderâ€™s Revenge Bundle $22 (Reg. $30)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Square Enix eShop Sale up to 85% off
- Legend of Zelda: Linkâ€™s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central $15 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Luigiâ€™s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Princess Peach: Showtime! pre-orders $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Persona 3 Reload $40 (Reg. $70)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth $40 (Reg. $70)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Best Buy Ubisoft sale from $15 now live
- Baldurâ€™s Gate 3 PSN $63 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Lies of PÂ $45 (Reg. $60)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Assassinâ€™s Creed Mirage $30 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation Essential Picks PSN sale up to 80% off
- Publisher Spotlight Series up to 75% off
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring â€“ Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80Â
- ForÂ PlayStation 5Â andÂ Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragonâ€™s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragonâ€™s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragonâ€™s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- Resident Evil, Street Fighter 6, more
- Also PlayStation with PS Plus sub
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!