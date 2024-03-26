Todayâ€™s best game deals: Metal Gear Solid Collection 50% off, Princess Peach Showtime! $50, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GameswootKonami
50% off $30

As part of its latest game sale that all includes the surprising price drop on Princess Peach Showtime! we featured this morning, Woot is now offering the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 or PS5 and Xbox down at $34.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $60 and currently sitting at $37 and up on Amazon, this is as much as 50% off and the lowest price we can find. Todayâ€™s Switch offer is a new all-time low and the PS5/Xbox copy is within about $1 of the best ever. While many of us are eagerly awaiting more details and the release date on the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta (MGS 3 Snake Eater remake), this is a wonderful way to get caught up on the early part of the franchise. It reaches right back to the origin of the series, bringing copies of Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snakeâ€™s Revenge to your current-generation consoles. Head below for the rest of todayâ€™s best console game deals.Â 

Nintendo Switch game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed.Â 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

woot

Konami

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save on all of the latest Google Nest Cams: Indoor $70,...
South Park: Snow Day releases today, and hereâ€™s t...
Get lifetime access to bite-sized learning with Headway...
LEGOâ€™s new 2024 Marvel sets see first discounts: ...
This Greenworks electric 3-tool bundle gets your lawn b...
Todayâ€™s best iOS app deals: Sokodice, Notebooks â...
24-inch M3 iMac sees $100 discount down to $1,199 (Seco...
Crocs Dylan Clog a rare 40% off, now available for $33 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments