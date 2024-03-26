As part of its latest game sale that all includes the surprising price drop on Princess Peach Showtime! we featured this morning, Woot is now offering the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 or PS5 and Xbox down at $34.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $60 and currently sitting at $37 and up on Amazon, this is as much as 50% off and the lowest price we can find. Todayâ€™s Switch offer is a new all-time low and the PS5/Xbox copy is within about $1 of the best ever. While many of us are eagerly awaiting more details and the release date on the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta (MGS 3 Snake Eater remake), this is a wonderful way to get caught up on the early part of the franchise. It reaches right back to the origin of the series, bringing copies of Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snakeâ€™s Revenge to your current-generation consoles. Head below for the rest of todayâ€™s best console game deals.Â

