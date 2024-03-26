South Park: Snow Day releases today, and here’s the new official Xbox Series X console bundles

New special edition South Park Xbox Series X bundles are here, but you’ll have to try to win one. After seeing the new special edition Dune model and the official SpongeBob Xbox Series X console bundle after that, Microsoft has now unveiled its next custom console job in celebration of the release of South Park: Snow Day today. The infamous and beloved animated characters from the show are debuting in their latest console experience starting today, and Microsoft has now revealed these four unique Xbox Series X consoles and matching controllers, each featuring the iconic South Park characters. head below for more details and a closer look.

New special edition South Park Xbox Series X bundles

South Park Digital Studios and THQ Nordic have teamed up with the folks at Xbox to launch a series of custom Xbox Series X consoles alongside the release of the new co-op adventure game. Taking a more action-heavy and multiplayer focus by comparison to the previously-released South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured but Whole, Snow Day delivers a “three-dimensional snow-filled battle featuring Grand Wizard Cartman, Kyle the High Elf, Princess Kenny, and Stan Marshwalker” – all of which are depicted on the new special edition Xbox hardware.

But don’t get too overly excited here, the new South Park Xbox Series X bundles are locked behind one of Microsoft’s (dreaded) limited sweepstakes contests. I, for one, am getting a bit sick of these – I mean just make the console and let folks buy one of they want – but the designs are interesting enough to at least get a look, and it’s easy enough to enter the draw for a chance to win one:

Fans will have the chance to win one of the four consoles by following @Xbox on X (formerly Twitter) and retweeting the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet during the Entry Period. The giveaway runs exclusively from March 26, 2024, through April 25, 2024. For official rules and eligibility details, visit here.

South Park: Snow Day releases today and you can score a copy at $30 shipped on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, or PlayStation 5 via Amazon right now.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!