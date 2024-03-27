Today’s best iOS app deals: Hidden Through Time 2, Rain Drop Catcher, 6 takes!, more

The mid-week roundup of the best iOS game and app deals has now been gathered down below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. Just make sure to also take look at today’s price drops on Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air and the just-released 13-inch M3 MacBook Air as well as the very first price drop on Apple Vision Pro. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Hidden Through Time 2, Rain Drop Catcher, 6 takes!, Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Rain Drop Catcher: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Voice Recorder Professional: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Relaxing Tangle Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Navigate to Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dirt Trackin 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time 2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Café International: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 6 takes!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MolliLooper: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $12.50 (Reg. $16.50)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Return to Monkey Island: FREE (Reg. $10)

***First hour free before purchasing full game

iOS Universal: Instant Noodles: Original: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FILCA – Vintage Film Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sokodice: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LightTrac: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: SkySafari Eclipse 2024: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Golfshot Plus: $100 (Reg. $120)

Hidden Through Time 2 features:

Join Clicky on a new, enchanted adventure in Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic! This charming 2D hidden object game is sure to delight with its playful tone, cozy vibes and endless fun. Search for all the hidden objects scattered around beautiful hand-drawn worlds, and unlock more as you go. With both a single player campaign and an online mode where you can create your own dreamworld, the adventure never ends!

