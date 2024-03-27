Today’s best game deals: Alan Wake 2 $48, PSN spring sale – 1,800 titles up to 75% off, more

Justin Kahn
Reg. $60 $48
a group of people sitting at a table

As part of the now live Spring Sale via PSN with 1,800 games and DLC add-ons, the PlayStation Store is now offering Alan Wake 2 down at $47.99. Regularly $60, this is matching our previous mention for one of the only chances to save on the lauded and long-awaited sequel. Alan Wake 2 takes players on another highly-rated and praised psychological thriller experience starring Alan Wake and accomplished FBI agent Saga Anderson. After a “string of ritualistic murders threatens Bright Falls,” Anderson’s “case spirals into a nightmare when she discovers pages of a horror story that starts to come true around her.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

