Today’s best game deals: Alan Wake 2 $48, PSN spring sale – 1,800 titles up to 75% off, more

As part of the now live Spring Sale via PSN with 1,800 games and DLC add-ons, the PlayStation Store is now offering Alan Wake 2 down at $47.99. Regularly $60, this is matching our previous mention for one of the only chances to save on the lauded and long-awaited sequel. Alan Wake 2 takes players on another highly-rated and praised psychological thriller experience starring Alan Wake and accomplished FBI agent Saga Anderson. After a “string of ritualistic murders threatens Bright Falls,” Anderson’s “case spirals into a nightmare when she discovers pages of a horror story that starts to come true around her.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

Nintendo Switch game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!