Today’s best game deals: Alan Wake 2 $48, PSN spring sale – 1,800 titles up to 75% off, more

As part of the now live Spring Sale via PSN with 1,800 games and DLC add-ons, the PlayStation Store is now offering Alan Wake 2 down at $47.99. Regularly $60, this is matching our previous mention for one of the only chances to save on the lauded and long-awaited sequel. Alan Wake 2 takes players on another highly-rated and praised psychological thriller experience starring Alan Wake and accomplished FBI agent Saga Anderson. After a “string of ritualistic murders threatens Bright Falls,” Anderson’s “case spirals into a nightmare when she discovers pages of a horror story that starts to come true around her.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17 (Reg. $25)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Bundle $22 (Reg. $30)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Square Enix eShop Sale up to 85% off
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central $15 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Princess Peach: Showtime! pre-orders $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Best Buy Spring Video Game Sale now live
- New daily deal from now through March 31 on this page
- Skull and Bones Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Atomic Heart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $20 (Reg. $50)
- Terminator: Survivors pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Persona 3 Reload $40 (Reg. $70)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth $40 (Reg. $70)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Best Buy Ubisoft sale from $15 now live
- Baldur’s Gate 3 PSN $63 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Lies of P $45 (Reg. $60)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation Essential Picks PSN sale up to 80% off
- Publisher Spotlight Series up to 75% off
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- Resident Evil, Street Fighter 6, more
- Also PlayStation with PS Plus sub
