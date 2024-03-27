WD_BLACK’s latest 2TB handheld gaming PC SSD just hit a new low at $200, more from $72

Alongside all of today’s early World Backup Day deals, both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering the best price yet on the latest 2TB WD_BLACK SN770M M.2 2230 NVMe Solid-State Drive at $199.99 shipped. This originally launched back in September before jumping up to $250 and quickly going out of stock after landing at $240. While it does carry a regular price of $220 directly from WD, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked since release. Joining ongoing price drops on the 500GB and 1TB models down below, the WD_BLACK SN770M is considered by many to be the superior option for handheld gaming PCs due to its higher-end TLC 3D NAND tech, outside of being either slightly faster or on par with the rest of the competition in the miniature 2230 internal SSD space. Head below for more details.

The latest WD_BLACK SN770M is compatible with handhelds like the MSI Claw, ASUS ROG Ally, or Lenovo Legion Go a well as the Steam Deck and Microsoft Surface machines. It is ready to upgrade your on-the-go battlestation with speeds up to 5,150MB/s, a solid 5-year warranty, Western Digital’s nCache 4.0 technology, and Microsoft’s DirectStorage Support. Get even more details both in our launch coverage.

As we mentioned above, the World Backup Day deals have started earlier with loads of price drops on internal SSDs, microSD cards, game drives, and more now at the ready. Best Buy is leading the charge here with some price matches at Amazon and you can get a closer look at everything in our roundup from this morning.

WD_BLACK SN770M M.2 2230 NVMe SSD features:

Introducing the WD_BLACK SN770M SSD, the first M.2 2230 NVMe SSD built from a brand gamers trust.

Supercharge compatible handheld devices such as the ASUS ROG Ally and Valve Steam Deck with speeds up to 5,150 MB/s[2] (1TB and 2TB models) for blazingly quick game installations and level loads.

Play more games, larger games wherever you are with up to 2TB of trusted Western Digital TLC 3D NAND storage.

Revitalize and expand the storage of your M.2 2230 SSD compatible laptop such as many Microsoft Surface and Dell models.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!