8BitDo’s new updated anti-drift Hall Effect Xbox controller just hit a new $38 all-time low

Just after seeing the brand’s sweet new retro C64 keyboard with Super Buttons and Super Stick go up for pre-order, we are now tracking the first deal on 8BitDo’s new Hall Effect-equipped Xbox Series X|S controller. Last month, the lauded third-party gaming accessory brand issued new versions of its most popular gamepads complete with the new anti-drift Hall Effect sticks that have been taking the industry by storm. And we are now tracking the very first notable deal on the 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S at $38.24 shipped. Regularly $45, this one will drop a solid 15% at checkout after you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal is the first price drop we have tracked on the new Hall Effect model and a subsequent Amazon all-time low. You can get a full breakdown of all of the new anti-drift gamepads from the brand in our feature piece right here, but be sure to head below for additional details on the Xbox model.

The new 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller delivers on all of the features that made the original version, and the rest of the brand’s controller lineup, a popular solution – customizable button mapping, extra back buttons, adjustable stick and trigger sensitivity, and vibration control – but with one key difference, Hall Effect action. You can get more details what that actually means right here, but the short form version is a design that mitigates the chances of the thumbsticks developing that nasty stick drift we all despise. In other words, some of the best third-party gamepads just got a whole lot better, and now’s your chance to save.

As mentioned above, the brand’s new C64 mechanical keyboard for Windows and Android, complete with those sweet oversized Super Buttons and the new Super joystick, is now available for pre-order. You can get the complete details on what this setup delivers in our launch coverage and secure your pre-order ahead of release in September – it is shipping with the Amazon pre-order guarantee so you’ll get charged the lowest it drops to ahead of release anyway.

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox features:

Hall Effect Joystick Update.

Officially Licensed by Xbox. Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above.

Ultimate Software now on Xbox and Windows.

Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more

Two extra Pro-level Back Buttons and 3.5mm Audio Jack to directly connect your headphones

Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable

