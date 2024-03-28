Burton Goods debuts new full-grain leather MagSafe iPhone 15 case with exclusive deal for 9to5 readers at $32

With just days remaining to win yourself one of two massive $500 gift cards to spend on Burton Goods’ gorgeous leather Apple gear accessories, the brand has introduced a new leather iPhone 15 case. We recently had a chance to go hands-on with its fantastic Modern Pocket Book Wallet case and loved every second of it – it is the best one I have tested out in the category – but the brand has now released its new, more simple leather case. Giving folks a chance to score one of its artisan-crafted cases without spending nearly as much as the full wallet model, the new Burton Goods leather case is now available for purchase and we have an exclusive deal for you. Head below for a closer look.

New Burton Goods Leather iPhone Case for less

As mentioned up top, we had a chance to review the Burton Goods Modern Pocket Book Wallet case for iPhone 15 – a 2-in-1 solution consisting of a leather inner case that magnetically attaches to an outer wallet folio piece. For folks interested in that form-factor, it is one of the best, and those who prefer a more affordable and streamlined case solution, you’ll want to scope out the new Burton Goods Leather Case that is debuting today.

The iPhone 15 Pro Leather Case: a blend of luxury and protection. Crafted with genuine leather and adorned with exquisite stitching, this case exudes elegance while offering robust defense against daily wear and tear.

The new Leather Case for iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max is essentially the same as the inner case on the Modern Pocket Book. It features a full-grain leather back panel with gorgeous, old-world decorative stitching – marine-grade, UV-resistant nylon stitching that is – with a soft, matte rubberized bezel.

It is also a MagSafe case that works perfectly with all of my magnetic accessories – chargers, other wallet attachments, and the like – and features soft touch button covers for the volume and the new Action button too.

I raved about both the inner case and the magnetic folio it comes with in my review, and I suspect this newer, more minimalist option will be much of the same. I am still using it to this day.

Whether you’re in a business meeting or enjoying a night out, this case complements your style while keeping your iPhone 15 Pro safe.

While the new Burton Goods Leather iPhone 15 Pro case is already a far more affordable solution than the full-on Pocket Book version (about half the price), it is even more so with our exclusive discount code.

You can now use code 9to5mac20 for a limited time to knock 20% off your order, bring the total down to $31.96.

