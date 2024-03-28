These leaked images might be the first look at the new, unconfirmed all-white digital Xbox Series X

About a month go we reported on rumors of potential upcoming all-white, all-digital Xbox Series X and now, recently surfaced imagery is fueling the fire further. While there was no mention of this machine back when Phil Spencer and friends hinted an upcoming ultra-powerful next-gen hardware and maybe even an upcoming Xbox handheld machine, but, if recent leaks are to be believed, Microsoft does look to be readying the release of a new version of the existing Xbox Series X with a fresh coat of all-white paint for this summer. Head below for more details.

All-white, all-digital Xbox Series X?

This, so we are on the same page, is not the “largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation,” Xbox teased previously. It is simply a new all-white and all-digital (Xbox Series S-style) Series X console. Previous reports suggested the new, alleged white Series X would be void of an optical disc drive in favor of an all digital system alongside an improved heatsink and upgraded Nexus card.

At the time, that somewhat sketchy report, was just that, and was to be taken with more than a small grain of salt. And while, to some degree, it should still be, new images of the supposed all-white Xbox Series X have now surfaced. Again, we have no way of confirming the validity of these images – they might very well be some kind of hoax or even just a custom-modded standard model Series X, but they do appear to show an all-white Series X without an optical drive.

The folks responsible for acquiring these pics claim they were sent via “sources” over email in what can only be described as the worst possible quality ever. Why that is, we do not know.

***We can not confirm the validity of these images in anyway and are not sure whether or not they are indeed the real thing.

The report reiterates there aren’t many other enhancements over the current-generation machine, but that the disc-free unit is expected to release at price under the $499.99 the standard Series X carries – perhaps something closer to a $450 MSRP.

The new all-digital white Series X is rumored to be launching this summer, which might very well mean we get the oficial reveal during the Xbox summer showcase, or something of that nature. But as of right now, this is just a rumor that has not, in any way, been confirmed by Microsoft.

