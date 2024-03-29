Save $300 on Apple’s 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro starting at $1,699, more

B&H is now offering Apple’s 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,699 shipped. You’re looking at the model with the 14-Core GPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD at $300 off the regular $1,999 price tag. While you can still score open-box models via Best Buy at $1,676 or less, today’s new condition deal comes in at $100 under our previous mention for the lowest we can find. This model is currently sold out at Amazon and joins the upgraded variant with a 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, and 1TB SSD that’s selling for $2,199.99 shipped via Amazon, down from the regular $2,399. Head below for more details.

These are the latest-model MacBook Pros, delivering a very similar form-factor as previous models with improved performance accommodated by the M3 Pro chip. The Liquid Retina XDR screen is on display here with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates, P3 wide color gamut, and enhanced brightness up to 1,600 nits. Today’s lead deal boasts the 14-Core GPU, Apple’s MagSafe 3 power connector, an SDXC Slot, Touch ID, and the backlit Magic Keyboard.

Be sure to head over to our Apple deal hub for the rest of the best deals from Cupertino’s own. Some highlights include price drops on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, the first deals on Apple Vision Pro, and a great offer on the 24-inch M3 iMac.

And for those looking to lock down another batch of Apple AirTags, we are tracking the 4-pack down at $75 this week. That’s $24 off, an extra $7 under our previous mention, and one of the better prices we have tracked in quite some time via Amazon.

Apple 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The Apple M3 Pro chip, with an up to 12-core CPU and up to 18-core GPU, delivers amazing performance for demanding workflows like manipulating gigapixel panoramas or compiling millions of lines of code. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in. (Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for more information.) The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features Extreme Dynamic Range, over 1000 nits of brightness for stunning HDR content, up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content, and pro reference modes for doing your best work on the go.

