Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Survivor $30, EA Sports FC 24 from $20, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesBest BuyStar Wars
Reg. $70 $30

As the 2024 Best Buy Spring Video Game Sale rolls on, it has now flipped out yesterday’s deal with a collection of price drops on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, EA Sports FC 24, and Madden NFL 24 from $20. The real highlight offer is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor down at $29.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via both Amazon and Best Buy. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup, while Amazon offers free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a regularly $70 title that has more recently been bouncing between $35 and $46 at Amazon. Today’s deal lands on par with Amazon’s Black Friday price and matches the all-time low there. This is the continuation of Cal’s Journey and marks the return of the cinematic combat system alongside a series of additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles. “Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy’s darkest times – but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Buy Star Wars

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score a pair of Siri-ready Onvis Matter Smart Plugs wit...
Renogy’s Phoenix Elite power station with 9 ports and...
SanDisk’s 512GB Ultra microSD card just hit a new...
F-Zero Maximum Velocity races onto the Game Boy Advance...
UGREEN PowerRoam 2200 portable power station returns to...
lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section is loaded wi...
Amazon all-time low hits ESR’s new 15W Qi2 3-in-1...
Backbone One USB-C iPhone 15/Android controller hits be...
Load more...
Show More Comments