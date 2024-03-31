Best World Backup Day deals – SanDisk, Samsung, WD, Seagate, more: SSDs, NAS drives, and HDDs up to 50% off

Happy World Backup Day folks! Today marks that time of year when several retailers across the internet serve up notable price drops on everything from internal and portable SSDs, to microSDs, NAS drives, and much more to shore up your storage capacity in the early part of the year. While we did see some big-time early price drops for this year’s celebration last week, there are plenty of notable offers now live at Best Buy, Amazon, B&H, Newegg, and more. Some immediate highlights include a new all-time low on the 4K Apple Pro Res footage-ready Lexar USB-C 2,000MB/s portable SSD as well as these Synology NAS drive deals we featured this morning, but there’s a whole lot more than that at the ready for World Backup Day 2024. Everything is waiting down below.
Best World Backup Day deals
- Best Buy WD, SanDisk, more up to $230 off
- Portable SSDs, flash drives, internal SSDs, more
- Amazon Seagate, Lexar, WD, more up to 50% off
- Lexar drives and microSD cards up to 50% off
- Samsung drives up to 43% off
- Seagate NAS drives, external HDDs up to 30% off
- B&H Samsung, SanDisk, Synology, Crucial, Seagate, more up to $720 off
- Portable SSDs, NAS drives, internal SSDs, more
- Synology NAS deals go live for World Backup Day: DS223j $152, more
Internal SSD deals:
- Lexar 1TB NM790 with Heatsink 7,400MB/s $74.50 (Reg. $80+)
- Lexar 4TB NM790 with Heatsink 7,400MB/s $249.50 (Reg. $300)
- Crucial T700 2TB Gen5 12,400MB/s $275 (Reg. $300)
- Crucial T705 1TB 13,600MB/s $179 (Reg. $240)
- Or with heatsink at $189 (Reg. $260)
- Crucial T705 2TB 14,500MB/s $282 (Reg. $400)
- Or with heatsink at $319 (Reg. $440)
- Crucial T705 4TB 14,500MB/s $515 (Reg. $714)
- Or with heatsink at $515 (Reg. $730)
- WD_BLACK SN850X 2TB 7,300MB/s $155 (Reg. $200)
- WD_BLACK SN850P 1TB for PS5 $125 (Reg. up to $170)
- WD_BLACK SN850P 2TB for PS5 7,300MB/s $200 (Reg. $270)
- WD_BLACK SN850P 4TB for PS5 7,300MB/s $300 (Reg. $340+)
- WD_BLACK SN770M 2TB for handheld PCs $210 (Reg. $240)
- And even more internal SSD deals from $110…
Portable SSD deals:
- Samsung 2TB T7 Touch 1,050MB/s$130 (Reg. $160)
- Lexar 2TB SL500 2,000MB/s $179.50 (Reg. $230)
- Crucial X9 1TB 1,050MB/s $75 (Reg. $80)
- Crucial X10 Pro 1TB 2,000MB/s $105 (Reg. $120)
External and internal NAS drives:
- Seagate Expansion 16TB External Hard Drive $250 (Reg. $330)
- Seagate 2TB Starfield Special Edition Game Drive $80 (Reg. $110)
- WD Easystore 1TB Portable Hard Drive $60 (Reg. $74)
- Seagate 4TB IronWolf Pro NAS Internal Drive $110 (Reg. $155)
- Seagate 4TB IronWolf NAS Internal Hard Drive$80 (Reg. $95)
- Western Digital 1TB WD Red SN700 NAS SSD $112 (Reg. $145)
- 2-pack WD 12TB Red Plus NAS HDDs $400 (Reg. $520)
- 2-pack WD 4TB Red Pro NAS HDDs $260 (Reg. $330)
- Plus more WD Red NAS drive deals…
