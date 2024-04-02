Amazon offers up to 80% off collection of Funko POP! figures from $2.50: Star Wars, Marvel, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonToys & HobbiesFunko Pop!
80% off $2.50+
diagram

Amazon has now launched a new Funko POP! sale event to shore up your collection, score some fun geek gifts, or celebrate your Star Wars fandom. The deals start from just $2.50 on these adorable vinyl characters, with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re looking at as much as 80% in savings and the lowest prices we can find on pages and pages worth of characters here. You’ll find everything from Stars Wars sets and The Mandalorian to a range of Marvel heroes and even some TV show and movie figures as well. All of the deals are organized on this landing page and you’ll find some top picks waiting down below. 

Amazon Funko POP! deals:

And while we are talking Star Wars, be sure to checking the new LEGO Star Wars Phantom Menace sets, the upcoming  Star Wars BARC Speeder Escape set,LEGO’s new Sith Infiltrator set, and the R2-KT 25th anniversary minifigure. Swing by our LEGO hub for a closer look at all fo the upcoming new sets, deals, and more. 

Funko POP! Mandalorian in N1 Starfighter features:

  • Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all with Pop! The Mandalorian and his adorable foundling, Pop! Grogu!
  • Take off with them on their next adventure with this exclusive Pop! Ride featuring Pop! The Mandalorian on N1 Starfighter (with Grogu)!
  • Give this duo a safe place to land in your The Book of Boba Fett collection.
  • Vinyl collectible is approximately 4.55-inches tall. Find more Funko products at Amazon.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Funko Pop!

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Set up a 2+ person podcast at 50% off: Focusrite Vocast...
BLUETTI’s AC180 portable power station comes with...
Apple’s new HomePod 2 starts from $250 with these...
Save $100 on TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 7 router with LED di...
UGREEN’s Apple Find My AirTag competitor drops to...
Roomba i3+ and Braava Jet m6 robot vacuum and mop bundl...
Razer’s latest BlackWidow V4 Mechanical Keyboards...
HyperX’s flagship pro-grade ProCast XLR streaming...
Load more...
Show More Comments