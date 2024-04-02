Amazon offers up to 80% off collection of Funko POP! figures from $2.50: Star Wars, Marvel, more

Amazon has now launched a new Funko POP! sale event to shore up your collection, score some fun geek gifts, or celebrate your Star Wars fandom. The deals start from just $2.50 on these adorable vinyl characters, with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re looking at as much as 80% in savings and the lowest prices we can find on pages and pages worth of characters here. You’ll find everything from Stars Wars sets and The Mandalorian to a range of Marvel heroes and even some TV show and movie figures as well. All of the deals are organized on this landing page and you’ll find some top picks waiting down below.

Amazon Funko POP! deals:

And while we are talking Star Wars, be sure to checking the new LEGO Star Wars Phantom Menace sets, the upcoming Star Wars BARC Speeder Escape set,LEGO’s new Sith Infiltrator set, and the R2-KT 25th anniversary minifigure. Swing by our LEGO hub for a closer look at all fo the upcoming new sets, deals, and more.

Funko POP! Mandalorian in N1 Starfighter features:

Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all with Pop! The Mandalorian and his adorable foundling, Pop! Grogu!

Take off with them on their next adventure with this exclusive Pop! Ride featuring Pop! The Mandalorian on N1 Starfighter (with Grogu)!

Give this duo a safe place to land in your The Book of Boba Fett collection.

Vinyl collectible is approximately 4.55-inches tall. Find more Funko products at Amazon.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!