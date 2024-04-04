Today’s best game deals: Prince of Persia The Lost Crown $30, Contra Collection $4, more

Amazon is once again offer Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 down at $29.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $50, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also delivers a match of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since its release last summer. You’re looking at Ubisoft’s revival and reimagining of the original retro Prince of Persia titles, just with a more of a focus on flashy combat than the wildly difficult puzzle platforming of yesteryear. Set in a “Persian-inspired world filled with larger-than-life landmarks,” players will discover an orignal new storyline “find hidden treasures, and complete quests to learn more about this corrupted place.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Contra Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Super Meat Boy Forever $2 (Reg. $20)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Dead Cells $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Dead Cells eShop sale from $4 (Up to 20% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $4 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $6 (Reg. $30)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17 (Reg. $25)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Bundle $22 (Reg. $30)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- NHL 24 $25 (Reg. $70)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Alan Wake 2 $48 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Spring Sale – over 1,800 up to 80% off
- Best Buy Spring Video Game Sale now live
- New daily deal from now through March 31 on this page
- Atomic Heart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Terminator: Survivors pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy XVI $45 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30 (Reg. $50)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
