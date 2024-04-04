Today’s best game deals: Prince of Persia The Lost Crown $30, Contra Collection $4, more

Justin Kahn -
40% off $30

Amazon is once again offer Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 down at $29.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $50, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also delivers a match of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since its release last summer. You’re looking at Ubisoft’s revival and reimagining of the original retro Prince of Persia titles, just with a more of a focus on flashy combat than the wildly difficult puzzle platforming of yesteryear. Set in a “Persian-inspired world filled with larger-than-life landmarks,” players will discover an orignal new storyline “find hidden treasures, and complete quests to learn more about this corrupted place.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

