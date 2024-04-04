Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by 3 months starting from $31 today (Reg. $45+)

Today we are tracking some notable and relatively rare deals on 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions (or extensions). Newegg is now offering the subscription down at $40.99 with free digital deliver using code SSDRA43 at checkout for today only. And Target has the same subscription selling for $39.99. However, CDKeys – a trusted online digital dealer we have featured around here many times – it also offering the same 3-months for $30.69 with free digital delivery, which is easily the best deals floating around right now. While we have seen them drop lower in the past, they don’t often dip below $30 these days. Regularly listed at $50 via some retailers, 3-month subs are almost always available for $45 via Amazon. More details below.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate packs in loads of benefits for gamers, including everything from growing list of on-demand game streaming titles accessible across Xbox hardware, mobile devices, and your PC to deals and more. Alongside multiplayer access, it will also carry plenty of new releases you would otherwise have to purchase separately to play.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate features:

Include Xbox Live Gold, EA Play membership

Enjoy games like Halo Infinite, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Forza Horizon 5, Minecraft, Destiny 2, Sea of Thieves, Minecraft Legends, Starfield and more

Play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11 with updates (excludes S Mode and ARM)

Product is limited to US region activation/installation only, and is not eligible for Puerto Rico

