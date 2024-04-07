Aloha Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch Lite console bundle drops to $179

Walmart is now offering a rare chance to save on the new Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle at $179 shipped. This model debuted alongside last year’s Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle at $199 with an included copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons at $199 and today’s deal yields one of your first chances to save. This model features special Animal Crossing touches across the turquoise paint job and, considering it ships with the game included for the price of entry, offers up far more value than the standard turquoise model that is now selling for a touch under $200 with no games included. Head below for more.

As you’ll know from our original hands-on review of Nintendo’s Switch Lite console, it delivers on most of the same portable Switch gaming as the standard model console, just without the ability to run it on the big screen. Alongside the turquoise coral color, white leaf pattern on the back, and an adorable leaf design on the front side, it ships with the Nintendo Switch AC adapter and a full game download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle features:

Cozy up with the comforts of island life. Create your own island paradise and bring it with you wherever you go with this Isabelle’s Aloha themed Nintendo Switch™ Lite system. The system features a lovely coral color, a white leaf pattern on the back, and a cute leaf design on the front, inspired by the Animal Crossing™ series. A full game download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is included—a $60 value*! Dedicated to handheld play. The Nintendo Switch Lite system is lightweight, compact, and designed exclusively for handheld play. Enjoy a little “me time” wherever you happen to be, whether you’re on the road or in your own backyard. Your island paradise awaits. In the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, escape to a deserted island and create your personal getaway.

