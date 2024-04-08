Android game and app deals: Don’t Starve titles, LEGO Bricktales, Kenshō, more

Your Monday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready down below. Alongside the Google Play deals, we are also tracking offers on Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus, Samsung’s higher-end Bespoke Galaxy Watch 6 styles, Google’s official Pixel Fold cases, and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition, Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked, LEGO Bricktales, Kensho, LIMBO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Ciclo – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Edge Side Bar – App Shortcuts FREE (Reg. $1)
- RUSTY : Island Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Circle Dark – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Yellow – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition $1 (Reg. $5)
- Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- Galaxy Trader – Space RPG $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- LIMBO $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- LEGO Bricktales $2 (Reg. $5)
- Knots Live Wallpaper $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Who’s Your Daddy?! $2.50 (Reg. $5)
More Android app deals still live:
- Circle Clear White Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Pixel Net White – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Ichigo Red – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Goat Simulator 3 $3 (Reg. $13)
- Goat Simulator MMO Simulator $3 (Reg. $7)
- Goat Simulator $3 (Reg. $7)
- Goat Simulator Payday $3 (Reg. $8)
- Goat Simulator Waste of Space $3 (Reg. $8)
- Goat Simulator GoatZ $3 (Reg. $8)
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $2 (Reg. $8)
- Maglev Metro $2 (Reg. $5)
- Front Armies [RTS] $1 (Reg. $3)
- TV Studio Story $3.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Station Manager $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- The Sushi Spinnery $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Accurate Weather App PRO $1.50 (Reg. $5)
Don’t Starve Pocket Edition features:
Now you can experience the uncompromising wilderness survival game full of science and magic on the go! Play as Wilson, an intrepid Gentleman Scientist who has been trapped and transported to a mysterious wilderness world. Wilson must learn to exploit his environment and its inhabitants if he ever hopes to escape and find his way back home.
