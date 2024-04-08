Android game and app deals: Don’t Starve titles, LEGO Bricktales, Kenshō, more

Your Monday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready down below. Alongside the Google Play deals, we are also tracking offers on Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus, Samsung’s higher-end Bespoke Galaxy Watch 6 styles, Google’s official Pixel Fold cases, and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition, Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked, LEGO Bricktales, Kensho, LIMBO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Now you can experience the uncompromising wilderness survival game full of science and magic on the go! Play as Wilson, an intrepid Gentleman Scientist who has been trapped and transported to a mysterious wilderness world. Wilson must learn to exploit his environment and its inhabitants if he ever hopes to escape and find his way back home.