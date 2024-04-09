This Greenworks 3000 PSI electric pressure washer combo kit is now $430 ($250 off)

Best Buy is offering its Greenworks 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit for $429.99 shipped through the end of the day. Normally fetching $679, this particular combo kit has spent most of this year regularly bouncing between its all-time low of $310 and its MSRP – at less frequent rates than you’ll find on the other more simplified kits for the same model. It only matched its lowest markdown twice, during July’s Prime Deal days and September’s Labor Day sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 37% markdown off the going rate and lands among some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. While it’s not necessarily at some of the lowest rates that is has been in the past, this is still a solid $250 discount that gives you excellent equipment for your tool arsenal at an affordable price.

This pressure washer comes equipped with a 14A TruBrushless motor that generates 3,000 PSI at a 2.0 GPM flow rate. It sports an onboard one-gallon detergent tank and features a wide array of accessories: 25 feet of non-marring, high-pressure hose, a surface cleaner attachment, one turbo nozzle, one soap nozzle, one 15-degree nozzle, one 25-degree nozzle, and one 45-degree nozzle – it even has on-board space for all these attachments for easy storage, convenient transportation, and quicker applications. Like most Greenworks pressure washers, it also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

Greenworks recently released its very own e-bike, the Venture 80V 26-inch All-Terrain Fat-Tire Mountain e-bike, which is getting its first official discount. It has a 750W brushless rear hub motor alongside an integrated and removable 4.0Ah battery that propels the e-bike up to 20 MPH for up to 22 miles on a single 40 minute charge. Likewise, EGO Power+ released its new Electric Mini Bike only a few months ago, equipped with a 1,000W rear hub motor and two 7.5Ah batteries that hits 28 MPH for a 20-mile range. Both of these e-bikes’ batteries can be used across their respective tool ecosystems when not being used to power the vehicles.

Greenworks 3000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

Power/PressureAC power delivers up to 3,000 PSI at 2.0 max GPM; 35-foot power cord with inline GFCI, waterproof plug for use with typical outdoor outlets

MotorPowerful 14-amp TRUBRUSHLESS motor with axial cam pump provides best-in-class power and efficiency; digitally controlled auto-adapting technology for maximum cleaning power with any nozzle

TechnologyIntelligent PCBA maximizes cleaning power by adjusting motor speeds to auto-adapt for more pressure and water flow

StartingHassle-free, push-button start powers up instantly

ProductivityFeatures a thermal relief valve that purges hot water from the pump to cool it down during constant use

FrameRugged steel frame with wheelbarrow design for durability and long life

Wheels10” never-flat wheels designed for ultimate maneuverability

PWMA CertifiedCertified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers’ Association (PWMA) for guaranteed trusted performance

StorageVertical storage takes up 50% less space in the garage or shed

AccessoriesOn-board accessory storage for nozzles, high-pressure hose, and metal spray gun

