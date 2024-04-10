Amazon’s flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device now at $40, more from $20

Just after bringing back its big-time spring deals on the latest Fire tablet models, Amazon has now done the same for its popular Fire TV streaming sticks. Alongside the more affordable and entry-level models on sale below, the standout deal here has the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device down at $39.99 shipped once again. Regularly $60, this is the latest and most powerful model in the lineup, now 33% off the going rate at $5 under our previous mention prior to the Big Spring event. Now at the lowest price around, this is also matching the official 2023 Black Friday price. It made its debut back in September at Amazon’s big hardware event as the latest flagship 4K Max model with an overall refreshed design, including Wi-Fi 6E support and a faster 2GHz quad-core processor. All of that joins the expected 4K UHD playback as well as Dolby Vision support, HDR10+, and Atmos audio. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more of today’s Amazon Fire TV deals.

More Amazon Fire TV deals:

***Note: All of the models listed below are now matching the Big Spring Sale prices.

Elsewhere in Alexa gear deals, you’ll find al of the aforementioned Fire tablets on sale right here from $65, the Amazon Echo Glow smart lamp starts from just $13, and the Amazon 40-inch 2-Series Smart Fire TV has returned to the $179 all-time low.

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Our most powerful streaming stick – Elevate your entertainment experience with a powerful processor for lightning-fast app starts and fluid navigation.

Lifelike picture and sound – Enjoy the show in 4K Ultra HD, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Wi-Fi 6E support – Enjoy smoother 4K streaming, even when other devices are connected to your router.

Turn your living space into an art gallery – The first-ever streaming stick with Fire TV Ambient Experience lets you display over 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography.

Do more with your smart home – Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more with your remote. Press and ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.

