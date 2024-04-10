Elevate your Apple Watch with Burton Good’s Leather Heritage Strap down at $64 (Reg. $80)

Burton Goods is now offering its handmade leather Apple Watch Heritage Straps for $63.96 shipped. Be sure to use code BG20 at checkout. Regularly $80, this is a straight up 20% price drop and one of the lowest prices we have tracked. It comes within $3 of our February mention and matches the pre-order deal we featured when the brand re-launched earlier this year. These gorgeous straps scream high-quality craftsmanship with every stitch (full review coming shortly) and are compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (Sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm). Hit the jump for additional details.

Made of American full-grain leather with a soft, durable leather lining for “ultimate comfort” on the inside, you’ll also find decorative hand-stitching and 316L stainless steel solid-bar hardware for “unbreakable durability.” All four colorways are eligible for the discount code above today as well (Walnut, Amber Brown, Onyx Black, and Deep Sea Blue).

The discount code above will also work on the brand’s new full-grain leather MagSafe iPhone 15 case we featured recently as well as its leather military pilot-style Apple Watch band, among other things on the official site. Just be sure to also check out our hands-on impressions of its gorgeous leather MagSafe iPhone Pocket Book that delivers two cases in one – the short-form version here is that it’s the best 2-piece wallet folio I have tested out in years.

Burton Goods Heritage Leather Strap features:

This beautiful 26mm wide leather Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch strap is not just an accessory; it’s a statement piece that resonates with the core values of Burton Goods: the pursuit of beauty, meticulous craftsmanship, and a legacy of enduring reliability. Our artisans carefully select the finest full-grain leather to create a strap with a rich texture and timeless look. The detailed strong stitching adds to its durability and aesthetic appeal. We are utilizing 316L stainless steel hardware to ensure years of loyal companionship.

