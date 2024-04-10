Shark Matrix self-emptying robot vacuum returns to $300 low during 1-day sale (Save $200)

Best Buy is offering the Shark Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped through the end of the day. Normally fetching $500, this device spent the first 10 months of 2023 bouncing between its MSRP and $350 until Black Friday sales brought costs down further to the $300 low – which remained through Christmas sales. Since the start of the new year we’ve only seen the price drop to $320 at the lowest, with today’s deal coming in to remedy that fact as a 40% markdown off the going rate that lands back at the all-time low. It even beats out Shark’s own website where it is listed at its normal MSRP, giving you $200 in savings off this popular model. If you’d like a more in-depth run down, check out our launch review or head below the fold to read more.

Equipped with Matrix Clean, this robotic vacuum cleans using a precision grid and makes multiple passes over dirt and debris for deeper coverage. It also features a 360-degree LiDAR vision that is able to quickly and accurately map out your home for the most methodical cleaning routes, able to avoid any objects in its path despite the time of day or night – and even adapting to sudden or everyday changes. It also has a self-cleaning brush roll that works alongside its powerful suction to capture any pet hair and dander without concern, and when it’s finished, it will empty itself into its bagless base that holds up to 45 days of debris. Through the SharkClean app you can control its cleaning schedule and methods, and can even switch to hands-free voice activation if you prefer.

For more autonomous cleaning options, check out Roborock’s ongoing spring cleaning sale that is taking up to 45% off a selection of robot vacuums and mops as well as stick vacuums. If you have pets who tend to have accidents around your carpeted home, Bissell’s Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Auto Detailer is still sitting at a new all-time low as well. It was designed to clean up after your fur babies – able to handle mud, urine, excrement, and more from your carpets and upholstery. It combines powerful suction with a 48-ounce tank so you can flush the area with fresh water before scrubbing and sucking the mess away. You’ll also find the bigger 96-ounce Little Green Pro model discounted as well.

Shark Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum features:

New powerful whole home cleaning solution from America’s #1 vacuum cleaning brand (The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, based on brand-level dollar sales, 52 weeks view). The Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. Incredible Shark suction power and self-cleaning brushroll dig deep into carpets and hard floors capturing trapped debris, dust, and pet hair. With Matrix Clean, the robot cleans using a precision grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris, leaving no spots missed. The robot vacuum empties itself into a bagless, self-emptying base that holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris. With Precision Home Mapping, the robot uses its 360 LIDAR vision to scan your home and build a detailed map, enabling fully autonomous movement.

