Score a pair of Siri-ready meross Matter mini smart plugs today down at $10 a pop (30% off)

We are now tracking some notable price drops on the meross mini Matter smart plugs courtesy of the brand’s official storefront. While you can once again score a single Matter plug from the brand down at $11.99 after clipping the on-page coupon, the better overall value is on the 2-pack down at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The singles carry a regular price of $18 while the 2-pack regularly sells for $30. Today’s on-page coupon knocks the 2-pack down to $10 a piece for one of the lowest we have tracked at a couple bucks below our previous mentions. Head below for more details on these multi-platform smart home plugs.

Designed to work alongside your other Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings Mater gear, they are made to deliver a more unified control experience over your smart home. With “no registration and no data tracking,” these Matter-certified devices are accessible even if your home internet goes offline, providing app and voice control over whatever is plugged into them, alongside the usual scheduling and timer options for convenience and saving on energy bills.

meross Matter Smart Plug Mini features:

Discover the power of Matter! Never limited to any platform anymore. Matter plug works seamlessly across all certified smart home platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings, enabling interoperability of all platforms and all Matter products. Enjoy ultimate privacy with Meross Matter smart plug. No cloud, no registration, and no data tracking. Experience direct access without relying on cloud. With Matter-certified devices on your local area network (LAN), enjoy continuous access even if your home internet goes offline. Efficiently manage your devices with personalized schedules using the timer function. Set specific times for your smart devices to turn on or off, optimizing energy consumption. Perfect for controlling your TV, outdoor lamp, fan, humidifier, blenders, and more.

