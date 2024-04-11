LG’s Ergo Smart Monitor with AirPlay 2 and 65W USB-C drops to $380 (Reg. $499), more from $170

Amazon is now offering the LG 32-inch Ergo 4K Smart Monitor at $379.99 shipped. This is one of the first discounts to date, dropping down from its usual $500 price tag in the process. It’s $103 off, and comes within $17 of the all-time low. This is the second-best price we’ve seen otherwise. LG’s new 32-inch Smart Monitor joins the recent trend of packing smart TV features into a more workstation-ready package. Our launch coverage details what to expect, and we also break it down a bit more below the fold.

LG’s first Smart Monitor just launched last fall and is now finally seeing some sizable savings attached. The 32-inch 4K panel is backed by one of the company’s Ergo mounts, which lets you clamp it right onto the back of your desk. But the real star of the show here is the smart tech, and on that note you’ll find AirPlay 2 support. There’s also access to everything else webOS has to offer, including built-in access to Netflix and other streaming services. LG rounds out the package with a 65W USB-C port for connecting to a MacBook and powering the host device at the same time.

Alongside the Ergo version, Amazon is also marking down the LG 27-inch Smart Monitor to $169.99. It drops from $200 and marks the second-best price cut yet as one of the few chances to save. This is $30 off and a more affordable way to bring home the LG webOS tech, AirPlay 2, and built-in streaming features. It has a 27-inch 1080p display with HDR10 support as well as a tilt-adjustable stand, dual 5W speakers, and dual HDMI inputs.

LG Ergo Smart Monitor features:

The 32-inch UHD 4K (3840×2160) display reproduces clear images and precise colors with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).Aspect ratio:16:9.Viewing Angle:178.0 degrees.Response time:5.0 milliseconds.Specific uses for product – Business, personal. Thanks to webOS22 you can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps. You can check and control the status of the appliances in your home with ThinQ Home Dashboard.

