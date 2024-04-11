Bring Matter to your built-in lighting with deals on TP-Link switches: One for $14, 2-pack from $22

We are now tracking some of the lowest prices yet on the 2023 model TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Light Switches. Amazon is now offering the dimmer-ready 2-pack for $30.99 or the non-dimmer 2-pack at $21.99, both with free shipping. Be sure to clip the on-page coupons. These models launched last summer at $50 and $45 respectively. After seeing price drops at $38 and $35 previously, today’s deals undercut our last mentions and deliver the lowest prices we have tracked yet. Both of which offer full Matter support for multi platform-compatibility with other supported Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings gear. Joining the unified control setup, you’ll find all of the usual smart switch features, including voice and app control, customizable timers and schedules, as well as the ability to create automations across smart home platforms. Head below for more details.

While not as notable on a per switch basis, you can save some cash on the single listings. Amazon has the dimmer and non-dimmer configurations at $15.99 and $13.99 after clipping the on-page coupons. These are also some of the lowest prices we have tracked since release and make for a more affordable solution right now for folks that just don’t need the 2-packs featured above.

Dive into our smart home hub for more and check out the rest of this week’s highlight Matter- and Thread-supported gear deals below:

meross Matter mini smart plugs today down at $10 a pop (30% off)

a pop (30% off) Eve HomeKit weather stations with Thread from $65

Aqara debuts new Matter Motion and Light Sensor P2 at $29

Linkind’s 4-pack of multi-color Matter smart bulbs now back at $24

TP-Link Matter Smart Switch features:

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. Matter also allows you to control devices via multiple smart home systems at the same time through its Multi-Admin feature.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!