Bring Matter to your built-in lighting with deals on TP-Link switches: One for $14, 2-pack from $22

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeTP-Link
Reg. $35+ From $22
TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Light Switches

We are now tracking some of the lowest prices yet on the 2023 model TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Light Switches. Amazon is now offering the dimmer-ready 2-pack for $30.99 or the non-dimmer 2-pack at $21.99, both with free shipping. Be sure to clip the on-page coupons. These models launched last summer at $50 and $45 respectively. After seeing price drops at $38 and $35 previously, today’s deals undercut our last mentions and deliver the lowest prices we have tracked yet. Both of which offer full Matter support for multi platform-compatibility with other supported Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings gear. Joining the unified control setup, you’ll find all of the usual smart switch features, including voice and app control, customizable timers and schedules, as well as the ability to create automations across smart home platforms. Head below for more details. 

While not as notable on a per switch basis, you can save some cash on the single listings. Amazon has the dimmer and non-dimmer configurations at $15.99 and $13.99 after clipping the on-page coupons. These are also some of the lowest prices we have tracked since release and make for a more affordable solution right now for folks that just don’t need the 2-packs featured above. 

Dive into our smart home hub for more and check out the rest of this week’s highlight Matter- and Thread-supported gear deals below:

  • meross Matter mini smart plugs today down at $10 a pop (30% off)
  • Eve HomeKit weather stations with Thread from $65
  • Aqara debuts new Matter Motion and Light Sensor P2 at $29
  • Linkind’s 4-pack of multi-color Matter smart bulbs now back at $24

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. Matter also allows you to control devices via multiple smart home systems at the same time through its Multi-Admin feature.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
TP-Link

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bose’s SoundLink Revolve II portable speaker hits...
Save $550 on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro w...
Govee’s 16.4-foot smart RGBIC string downlights f...
CHEFMAN’s indoor pizza oven with stone and peel r...
ZAGG’s new felt Desk Mat adorns your work surface...
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 curved gaming monit...
Anker’s new 30W Power Bank Fusion doubles as a wa...
Android game and app deals: Towaga Among Shadows, The R...
Load more...
Show More Comments