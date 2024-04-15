JBL’s 21-inch RallyBar S Bluetooth soundbar mounts to outdoor vehicle for $520 (Reg. $650)

Amazon is offering the JBL RallyBar S 21-inch Bluetooth Universal Outdoor Vehicle Soundbar for $519.95 shipped. Down from its regular $650 price tag, this soundbar has seen three previous discounts over the last year, with the biggest of them being a drop to $508 during Christmas sales that repeated Today’s deal comes in as a lesser 20% markdown off the going rate, giving you $130 in savings and landing at the fourth-lowest price we have tracked. This outdoor vehicle soundbar comes equipped with a built-in 150W RMS Class-D amplifier. It was designed with an IP66 water and dust-resistance rating, intended to be mounted to recreational vehicles like boats, golf carts, dune-buggies, and more. It supports both broadcast and party modes that allows it to connect to other rallybars or Bluetooth devices to sync up playlists and ensures the party can keep moving along with you.

JBL RallyBar S features:

150Wrms Class-D Amplifier Built-in

IP66 Rated Water and dust Resistant

Support Broadcast Mode

Support Party Mode

JBL Pro Sound

