LG’s originally $1,400 C3 120Hz OLED smart TV is now down at $647 Prime shipped (Refurb)

With the new LG 2024 lineup starting now live at Amazon and elsewhere, we are starting to see some particularly notable offers on the lauded 2023 models. One such example is over at Woot where you’ll find the LG 42-inch Class C3 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV in refurbished condition down at $646.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This model debuted last year around this time at $1,400 and now carries a $1,000 list price at Best Buy. Currently selling for around $850 in renewed condition at Amazon, today’s deal is easily one of the lowest prices we have tracked on LG’s popular C3 Series OLED TVs. While the 42-inch size might feel a bit small in larger living rooms, they make for sweet options when it comes to a bedroom gaming setup or for watching movies and the like. Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. Head below for a look at the specs.

Today’s deal features LG’s 2023 model C3 OLED displays with an “almost invisible bezel” joined by Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio, HDR 10, support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear, AirPlay 2 casting, and more. From there, you’ll find movie and game-enhancing features like a 120Hz refresh rate, G-SYNC (NVIDIA Adaptive Sync), FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), VRR, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. The art gallery mode also allows you to “display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space” in between shows, movies, and gaming action.

If you, however, are just looking to upgrade a current display, we are once again tracking deals on Amazon’s popular Fire TV streaming sticks starting from just $20 Prime shipped. These offers include the flagship model matching last year’s Black Friday price and you can get all of the details right here.

LG C3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

The OLED evo C-Series is powered by the α9 AI Processor Gen6—made exclusively for LG OLED—for beautiful picture and performance. The Brightness Booster improves brightness so you get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms.¹ AI-assisted deep learning analyzes what you’re watching to choose the best picture and sound setting for your content.

