The next Nintendo Switch IndieWorld showcase set to go live tomorrow morning

After giving us Direct Partner Showcase back in February, Nintendo will debut the first IndieWorld Showcase of the year tomorrow morning. After getting a look at STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Endless Ocean Luminous, and more during the Partner Showcase, Nintendo has now scheduled in the first major update in the world of Switch indie games for tomorrow.

The next Nintendo Switch IndieWorld showcase

Last time we got a look at the announcement trailer for the new Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution as well as Core Keeper, Backpack Hero, Blade Chimera, Moonstone Island, and the Braid: Anniversary Edition, some of which we might get an extended look at tomorrow. While Nintendo has remained tight-lipped about what’s on the docket for tomorrow’s presentation, as per usual, it won’t be long until we find out for sure now.

After taking to its official X (Twitter) account today, we know the next IndieWorld Showcase is set to debut tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on the official YouTube channel. It will contain roughly 20 minutes of announcements and updates on indie games headed to Switch this year. The announcement indeed says “watch live,” so it looks like we will be getting a broadcasted stream of the event, unlike the Partner Showcase.

A new Indie World Showcase is airing on April 17th at 7:00 a.m. PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024.

