Sony’s spatial audio INZONE H5 Wireless PS and PS5 Gaming Headset now down at $128

While we are still tracking a particularly notable all-time low on Sony’s INZONE ANC PS5/PC wireless buds, Amazon is also now offering the Sony INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset at $128 shipped. Regularly $150, while we have seen some limited offers on the white set for less during holiday sales, the newer stealthy black variants are now at the best price we have tracked. This isn’t the high-end H9 variant with noise canceling action, but those are selling for $278 and you’re still getting a set of Sony’s latest over-ear INZONE cans for PlayStation 5 and PC that are now selling for less than the PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset. Head below for more details.

The Sony INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset is compatible with PlayStation 5 and PC rigs with 360-degree spatial sound support and a bidirectional boom microphone complete with AI noise reduction. The 40mm drivers can run for 28 hours on a single charge with dual connectivity options via a 2.4Ghz wireless USB transceiver or a 3.5mm audio cable.

As we mentioned, some of our favorite new wireless gaming earbuds are now seeing a rare all-time low price drop at Amazon with the latest Sony INZONE ANC PS5/PC wireless buds now down at $178 shipped. The swing by our dedicated gaming deal hub for more offers on console games, the latest news, updates, and more.

Sony INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Let sound give you the edge, with 360 Spatial Sound.

Game for hours in comfort with lightweight and low-pressure fit.

Bidirectional boom microphone and AI Noise Reduction.

Up to 28 hours of continuous wireless gameplay.

40mm drivers for detailed sound, and immersive gaming.

Game freely with low delay wireless or wired listening.

Designed in collaboration with professional gamers to help you get the edge over your rivals.

