TP-Link’s Tapo 2K smart cam offers free person/pet detection at just $25 (Reg. $40)

Folks looking to score a notably affordable smart camera will want to take a look the first deals on the All-New Blink Mini 2 and today’s offer on the TP-Link Tapo 2K QHD Smart Camera. The latter of which is now going for just $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25 at Amazon. Regularly $40, this model has more recently been sitting in the $35 range and now you can clip the on-page coupon to drop the price down even more. Now within a few bucks of the lowest price we have tracked, which was a short-lived deal at $22.50 a few months ago, you’re looking at one of the more affordable solutions in the product category from a well known brand. Head below for the details.
The Tapo C120 is described as a compact camera ready for both indoor and outdoor use with the ability to withstand rain, dust, and the elements by way of its IP66 weatherproof rating. It also sports a magnetic base to easily mount to a metal surface before it starts to send off live 2K QHD feeds to your smart device alongside an integrated Starlight sensor – “provides bright colorful video at night, and if the conditions are extra dark.” Joining 2-way audio, another notable feature is the free person, pet, and vehicle detection – you can set “alerts to only detect certain objects to reduce notifications” without a subscription.
Alongside deals on Blink’s Video Doorbells from $42 and Ring’s latest wireless outdoor Stick Up Cam, the brand new Blink Mini 2 smart cam is also seeing its first deals. Now starting from $30, or $23 if you score the 3-pack, these are easily some of the most affordable new releases out there. Scope out the details in our deal coverage and in our hands-on impressions feature right here.
TP-Link Tapo 2K QHD Smart Camera features:
- The Tapo C120 is a compact camera rated for both indoor and outdoor use, but it’s also built to withstand rain, dust, and the elements with its robust IP66 weatherproof rating.
- The magnetic mount of the C120 allows you easily mount the camera to a metal surface for flexible mounting options. Mount on railings, frames, or even the refrigerator with ease.
- A camera is only as good as the picture it produces. View everything with crystal clear 2K discerning fine detail to ensure nothing goes unseen.
- The integrated Starlight sensor provides bright colorful video at night, and if the conditions are extra dark, two spotlights will help illuminate the area for a better view.
- The IR light assists in providing night vision up to 30ft. However, if the red light is a distraction, you can switch the lights to invisible mode to monitor without the distraction.
