TP-Link’s Tapo 2K smart cam offers free person/pet detection at just $25 (Reg. $40)

Folks looking to score a notably affordable smart camera will want to take a look the first deals on the All-New Blink Mini 2 and today’s offer on the TP-Link Tapo 2K QHD Smart Camera. The latter of which is now going for just $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25 at Amazon. Regularly $40, this model has more recently been sitting in the $35 range and now you can clip the on-page coupon to drop the price down even more. Now within a few bucks of the lowest price we have tracked, which was a short-lived deal at $22.50 a few months ago, you’re looking at one of the more affordable solutions in the product category from a well known brand. Head below for the details.

The Tapo C120 is described as a compact camera ready for both indoor and outdoor use with the ability to withstand rain, dust, and the elements by way of its IP66 weatherproof rating. It also sports a magnetic base to easily mount to a metal surface before it starts to send off live 2K QHD feeds to your smart device alongside an integrated Starlight sensor – “provides bright colorful video at night, and if the conditions are extra dark.” Joining 2-way audio, another notable feature is the free person, pet, and vehicle detection – you can set “alerts to only detect certain objects to reduce notifications” without a subscription.

Alongside deals on Blink’s Video Doorbells from $42 and Ring’s latest wireless outdoor Stick Up Cam, the brand new Blink Mini 2 smart cam is also seeing its first deals. Now starting from $30, or $23 if you score the 3-pack, these are easily some of the most affordable new releases out there. Scope out the details in our deal coverage and in our hands-on impressions feature right here.

TP-Link Tapo 2K QHD Smart Camera features:

The Tapo C120 is a compact camera rated for both indoor and outdoor use, but it’s also built to withstand rain, dust, and the elements with its robust IP66 weatherproof rating.

The magnetic mount of the C120 allows you easily mount the camera to a metal surface for flexible mounting options. Mount on railings, frames, or even the refrigerator with ease.

A camera is only as good as the picture it produces. View everything with crystal clear 2K discerning fine detail to ensure nothing goes unseen.

The integrated Starlight sensor provides bright colorful video at night, and if the conditions are extra dark, two spotlights will help illuminate the area for a better view.

The IR light assists in providing night vision up to 30ft. However, if the red light is a distraction, you can switch the lights to invisible mode to monitor without the distraction.

