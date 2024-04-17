Rare deal knocks AKAI’s MPK Mini Play MK3 MIDI keyboard with OLED display to $129

Amazon is now offering a relatively rare price drop on the AKAI Professional MPK Mini Play MK3 MIDI keyboard controller at $129 shipped. This is a regularly $149 controller that doesn’t often see price drops of any kind. While we did see very limited and short-lived deals at Amazon in the $110 to $113 for a few days, this offer is otherwise the best we have tracked since its release. Landing as the latest MPK Mini Play model, it combines the brand’s usual MIDI controller setup for your DAW, but also features some built-in sound banks and on-the-go features as well. Head below for more details. 

As we went over in our launch coverage, it features a 25-key Gen 2 MPK Mini dynamic keybed to play virtual instruments inside Logic, Ableton, Pro Tools, or any other DAW. On top of that, it boasts an OLED display and eight velocity-sensitive MPC-style drum pads for banging out some beats as well as a built-in arpeggiator and AKAI’s lauded note repeat function. The Play model here comes with over 100 internal drum and instrument sounds alongside an onboard speaker and completely wireless battery-powered operation when not running via a USB cable to your machine. 

While we are talking music production and audio gear, you'll definitely want to check out the second-best price ever on the Universal Audio SD-1 Standard Dynamic Microphone.

AKAI Professional MPK Mini Play MK3 features:

  • Compact yet powerful standalone mini keyboard with built-in speaker and USB MIDI Controller capabilities for beat makers, songwriters and musicians
  • 25-Key Gen 2 MPK Mini dynamic keybed, OLED Display, 8 Velocity sensitive backlit MPC drum pads, arpeggiator and note repeat, plus 4 encoder knobs deliver a professional, versatile performance
  • Over 100 internal drum and instrument sounds including acoustic and electric pianos, synth leads, pads and more
  • Take MPK Mini Play MK3 on the go and power up with batteries (not included), or connect to USB Mains Plug
  • Includes MPC Beats and MPC expansion packs plus software instruments Mini Grand, Hybrid and Velvet from AIR Music Tech for limitless creativity

