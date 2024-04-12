Get pro-grade sound with Universal Audio’s microphones now down even lower at $239 ($50 off)

Update: The Universal Audio SD-1 Standard Dynamic Microphone has now dropped even lower at Amazon to $239 shipped. Regularly $299, this is the second-best price ever – it has only been lower once before today. Details down below/.

While it might not be as flashy as the new Razer Seiren V3 Chroma wrapped in multi-color lighting (here’s our review), folks looking for a more serious pro-grade recording mic can now score the Universal Audio SD-1 Standard Dynamic Microphone down at $249 shipped. Regularly $299, this UA mic is now $50 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. While we did see it go for less once last fall, this is matching the best otherwise. Universal Audio is a beloved professional recording brand that tapped a legendary mic designer to take the helm on its SD-1 (more details on that right here), offering folks a chance at the UA sound for far less than some of its other options – they can sell for as much $6,000 or more. All of the details are in our launch coverage and we will break it down further after the fold.

The UA SD-1 is designed for capturing close-miked vocals and instruments with “a classic dynamic cardioid mic” setup. UA says it delivers “natural-sounding recordings” by way of its flat, wide-range frequency response (50 Hz–16 kHz) alongside onboard low-cut and articulation boost switches. You’ll also find an internal shockmount to reduce low‑end rumble, a rear-mounted XLR jack, and a built-in windscreen to mitigate plosives and breath noise.

Today’s deal on the Universal Audio SD-1 is part of an official sale that will run from now through April 30, and also includes the brand’s pair of matching SP-1 Standard Pencil Microphones down at $349 shipped from the regular $399 list. These, like most pencil mics, are geared towards capturing stringed instruments or as overhead drum mics, and can be another solid options for folks upgrading the home studio.

Elsewhere in music and recording gear, we are also tracking rare deals on Apogee’s world-class recording interfaces with up to $200 in savings and prices from $199.

Universal Audio SD-1 features:

Capture close-miked vocals and instruments with a classic dynamic cardioid mic

Get natural-sounding recordings with SD-1’s flat, wide-range frequency response

Add clarity and presence with low-cut and enhanced articulation boost switches

Shape vocals and instruments with included SD-1 Apollo Channel Strip Presets

