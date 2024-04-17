Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Thunderbolt Monitor drops to $900 (Save $700)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor for $899.99 shipped. This is the lowest price of the year at $700 off the usual $1,600 price tag. It’s only the second offer of 2024 and also happens to be the second-best discount to date. Today’s offer is within $69 of the all-time low from December and has only been beaten once before. Get a closer look in our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac.

If you’re looking for an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display, this is it. Samsung’s new ViewFinity S9 monitor steals the spotlight as one of the first 5K Thunderbolt 4 on the market. The iMac-like design is going to fit in perfectly with the rest of your Apple setup, and arrives with some smart features baked in like onboard AirPlay and direct access to streaming services. There’s also the 5K panel with 99% DCI-P3 support and a built-in color calibration engine, as well as a 4K webcam, and more.

We’re also tracking some deals on portable monitors, if you’re looking to expand the screen real estate of your setup away from the home office. Three different ASUS ZenScreen USB-C monitors are now on sale and start from $100 complete with the option to choose matte display options, touchscreen models, and more.

Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor features:

A 5K monitor that connects to your favorite Windows and Mac devices with DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity; New Thunderbolt 4 compatibility enables you to consistently transfer data more reliably. 5K provides more pixels than 4K, with 218 PPI for incredible detail; 99% DCI-P3 delivers color saturation to bring your ideas to vibrant life, and factory-calibrated color accuracy.

