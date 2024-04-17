Today’s best game deals: Alone in the Dark remake $40 low, Crash Bandicoot 4 $29, more

Amazon is now offering the Alone in the Dark remake on PlayStation 5 for $39.99 shipped. You’ll also find both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions on sale for the same price at Best Buy. Regularly $60, today’s 33% price drop is the lowest price we can find to add this reimagining of the 90’s cult classic horror game to your collection. This is also a new Amazon all-time low and one of the first times we have seen it on sale at all. Players will explore the Derceto Manor in this return to the roots of psychological horror. As reality begins to crumble around you, players will experience the thrill of desperate survival from either Emily Hartwood’s or Edward Carnby’s perspective “and unearth the dark secrets of a gothic mansion.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game and app deals.

