Today’s best game deals: Alone in the Dark remake $40 low, Crash Bandicoot 4 $29, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $60 $40
Alone in the Dark

Amazon is now offering the Alone in the Dark remake on PlayStation 5 for $39.99 shipped. You’ll also find both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions on sale for the same price at Best Buy. Regularly $60, today’s 33% price drop is the lowest price we can find to add this reimagining of the 90’s cult classic horror game to your collection. This is also a new Amazon all-time low and one of the first times we have seen it on sale at all. Players will explore the Derceto Manor in this return to the roots of psychological horror. As reality begins to crumble around you, players will experience the thrill of desperate survival from either Emily Hartwood’s or Edward Carnby’s perspective “and unearth the dark secrets of a gothic mansion.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game and app deals. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Score a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Charge a pair of Xbox controllers on 8Bitdo’s off...
This Level Lock+ bundle with Apple Home Keys support st...
Rare deal knocks 25% off official light-up Stormtrooper...
Rexing’s V1P Plus 4K UHD front and rear dash cam has ...
Score a 4-pack of Elevation Lab’s AirTag Safety P...
Save $650 on Juiced Bikes’ RipCurrent Base fat-ti...
REI takes up to 50% off Patagonia, The North Face, HOKA...
elago takes your AirPods Pro 2 back to the ’90s w...
Load more...
Show More Comments