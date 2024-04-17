Today’s best game deals: Alone in the Dark remake $40 low, Crash Bandicoot 4 $29, more

Amazon is now offering the Alone in the Dark remake on PlayStation 5 for $39.99 shipped. You’ll also find both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions on sale for the same price at Best Buy. Regularly $60, today’s 33% price drop is the lowest price we can find to add this reimagining of the 90’s cult classic horror game to your collection. This is also a new Amazon all-time low and one of the first times we have seen it on sale at all. Players will explore the Derceto Manor in this return to the roots of psychological horror. As reality begins to crumble around you, players will experience the thrill of desperate survival from either Emily Hartwood’s or Edward Carnby’s perspective “and unearth the dark secrets of a gothic mansion.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game and app deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Score a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack $20 (Reg. $40)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $29 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Illusion Island $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby: Star Allies $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $25 (Reg. $30)
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star $40 (Reg. $50)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Superstars $29 (Reg. $60)
- Brotato eShop $4 (Reg. $5)
- Spelunky 2 eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dead Cells $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Dead Cells eShop sale from $4 (Up to 20% off)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Forza Motorsport $30 (Reg. $70)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $6 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox massive spring digital game sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 50% off
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth $40 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 3 Reload $40 (Reg. $70)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- NHL 24 $25 (Reg. $70)
- PlayStation Spring Sale – over 1,800 up to 80% off
- Atomic Heart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $35 (Reg. $60)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $49 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!