Today's best iOS app deals: LEGO Bricktales, Inspire Pro, Dark Tower, and more

We have hit the mid-point of the week and now it’s time for all of Wednesday’s best iOS game and app deals. Joining this morning’s App Store offers, we also have notable deals waiting on Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro and some solid clearance pricing on iPhone 14, alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub. As for the apps, highlights include deals on LEGO Bricktales, Inspire Pro, Dark Tower, Old Monterrey, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Everyday Bear & Neko Sticker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cartoon Yourself: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Old Monterrey: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Asketch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dark Tower: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: LEGO Bricktales: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: ToPack: Trip Packing Checklist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Daygram: Daily Private Journal: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDFs Split & Merge: PDF Editor: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Adventure: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Through the Ages: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Otok: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Things – Motor: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro 2024: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Choiceworks: $13 (Reg. $25)

LEGO Bricktales features:

Embark on an epic adventure across a world of beautiful LEGO diorama biomes crafted brick by brick as you search for inspiration to help your grandfather reinvigorate his rundown amusement park with your little robot buddy in tow. Your journey will take you to the deepest jungle, sun-drenched deserts, a bustling city corner, a towering medieval castle, and tropical Caribbean islands. Help the minifigures of these worlds by solving puzzles and unlock new skills throughout the story to further explore these worlds and uncover the many secrets and mysteries they contain.

