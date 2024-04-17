Score a 4-pack of Elevation Lab’s AirTag Safety Pin cases at $20 today ($5 each)

Outside of the early launch deals on the new Elevation Lab safety pin-style AirTag cases, we are now tracking some of the best deals yet. The brand’s Amazon storefront has been offering the singles at $9.95 for a couple months now, but you can also score the 4-pack starting from $19.95 after clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this deal brings the per case price down to just $5 to deliver the second-lowest we have tracked yet. Our launch coverage details the features here, but we will also go over it all down below.

These Elevation Lab safety pin-style AirTag cases are very much what they sound like, offering up a lightweight solution for affixing an AirTag to clothing and fabric. One thing Elevation Lab is adamant about getting across with these is the dual hidden pins designed to ensure safety as well as there ability to hold strong – it “doesn’t dangle or flop around like other AirTag pin designs.”

For those that would prefer something without the pins, the brand also unveiled the “first fabric AirTag holder” for discreetly tracking bags, luggage, more. The Elevation Lab TagVault: Fabric features an adhesive treatment specifically designed to latch onto fabric and all of the details on those are right here. Want some magnetic ones instead? The brand makes those too.

TagVault AirTag Safety Pin features:

The ultra-secure AirTag pin mount.

Dual hidden safety pins.

Low-profile.

Doesn’t dangle or flop around like other pin-on AirTag holders. And isn’t easily removable like kids AirTag bracelets.

Mounts in seconds. And easy to move to other clothes or bags.

Great for kids, backpacks, luggage, purses, & more.

