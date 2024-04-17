Tune in for 20 mins. of new games coming to Switch this year in today’s IndieWorld showcase

As we mentioned yesterday after the official announcement, Nintendo is hosting a new IndieWorld Direct presentation today to showcase a series of upcoming titles coming to Switch. This morning’s show marks the first return of Nintendo’s indie broadcast since last year gave us a look at titles like Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, Blade Chimera, and the Braid: Anniversary Edition, and now it’s time to look ahead at the 2024 offerings from the smaller, niche studios. Head below for more details and to follow along with today’s IndieWorld show.
Nintendo IndieWorld Show case – April 2024
For those unfamiliar here, the IndieWorld shows always focus on the smaller and more unique experiences coming to Nintendo’s current-generation platform. While we won’t be seeing Mario and Zelda and friends today, there will almost certainly be plenty of interesting and exciting new titles to enjoy in between the major Switch releases.
Nintendo says we are in for 20 minutes of updates and announcements on indie games coming to Switch this 2024, so just about all of these games today are on the horizon. And we sometimes even get games that are available to start playing on IndieWorld day.
So strap in for today’s show and follow along below! We will update this post with the high-resolution footage of each announcement as it comes available. The show is set to kick of very soon at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET
Little Kitty, Big City
Coming May 9, 2024
Vars Rising
Coming later this year
Refined Self
Coming Summer 2024
Sticky Business
Releasing later today
AntonBlast
Coming November 12…demo live later today
Lorelie and the Laser Eyes
Coming May 16
Europa
Coming in 2024…demo available later today
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Splintered Fate
Coming July 24
Cat Quest III
Coming August 8
Stitch
Launches later today
Steam World Heist II
Coming August 8
