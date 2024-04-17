Tune in for 20 mins. of new games coming to Switch this year in today’s IndieWorld showcase

As we mentioned yesterday after the official announcement, Nintendo is hosting a new IndieWorld Direct presentation today to showcase a series of upcoming titles coming to Switch. This morning’s show marks the first return of Nintendo’s indie broadcast since last year gave us a look at titles like Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, Blade Chimera, and the Braid: Anniversary Edition, and now it’s time to look ahead at the 2024 offerings from the smaller, niche studios. Head below for more details and to follow along with today’s IndieWorld show.

Nintendo IndieWorld Show case – April 2024

For those unfamiliar here, the IndieWorld shows always focus on the smaller and more unique experiences coming to Nintendo’s current-generation platform. While we won’t be seeing Mario and Zelda and friends today, there will almost certainly be plenty of interesting and exciting new titles to enjoy in between the major Switch releases.

Nintendo says we are in for 20 minutes of updates and announcements on indie games coming to Switch this 2024, so just about all of these games today are on the horizon. And we sometimes even get games that are available to start playing on IndieWorld day.

So strap in for today’s show and follow along below! We will update this post with the high-resolution footage of each announcement as it comes available. The show is set to kick of very soon at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET

A new Indie World Showcase is airing on April 17th at 7:00 a.m. PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Updating…

Little Kitty, Big City

Coming May 9, 2024

Vars Rising

Coming later this year

Refined Self

Coming Summer 2024

Sticky Business

Releasing later today

AntonBlast

Coming November 12…demo live later today

Lorelie and the Laser Eyes

Coming May 16

Europa

Coming in 2024…demo available later today

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Splintered Fate

Coming July 24

Cat Quest III

Coming August 8

Stitch

Launches later today

Steam World Heist II

Coming August 8

More of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!