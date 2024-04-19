Today’s best iOS app deals: Dream Park Story, Doom & Destiny titles, and more

Dream Park Story

Friday has come back around again and we have a new collection of iOS game and app deals to cap off the work week in App Store deals. Joining today’s iPhone and iPad software offers, we are also tracking some notable deals on Apple’s elevated 24-inch M3 iMac as well as these HYPER MacBook sleeves and everything else you’ll find waiting in our Apple deal hub. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Dream Park Story, The Lost Shield, Doom & Destiny titles, Bug Bomber, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bug Bomber: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FILCA – Vintage Film Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dream Park Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FlorkOfStickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Worlds: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Alice Trapped in Wonderland: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vostok — Story Maker: FREE (Reg. $0.50)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Forest Golf Planner: $3 (Reg. $6)

Dream Park Story features:

Create and customize your own amusement park. From humble attractions like the teacup ride or trampolines, you’ll be able to build up to bigger and better things. You can even hire mascots and hold fantastic parades!

What do your visitors like best? How can you improve? There’s no better place to check up-to-the-minute feedback than the park’s social media. Work hard, and you might attract the attention of famous online influencers!

Running out of space to build new rides? No problem! Just call your friendly neighborhood construction company to expand the park grounds. Soon you’ll be setting up Ferris wheels, roller coasters, and other large-scale attractions to catch the eyes of prospective customers passing by.

