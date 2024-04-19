HYPER MacBook sleeves 30% off: Magnetic stand or water-resistant model from $31.50

Joining a notable deal on the brand’s high-capacity 27,000mAh USB-C Battery Pack, we are now seeing some solid price drops on the HYPER MacBook cases and sleeves. First up, Amazon is offering the HyperShield Stand & Go Laptop Sleeve for MacBook Pro/Air starting from $31.49 shipped in both the 13/14-inch and 15/16-inch sizes. Regularly up to $45, this one is now starting from a lower $27.99 as part of HYPER’s official spring sale, just keep in mind shipping will add at least another $5 to your total depending on your location. Either way, you’re looking at up to 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. The HyperShield Stand & Go is compatible with 13 to 16-inch MacBook Pro and Air models to deliver “a slim, protective laptop sleeve featuring an ergonomic laptop stand.” Alongside the 15-degree stand action that provides a “pleasant typing and viewing experience,” this model also features a hand-stitched, animal-friendly vegan leather build with a magnetic closure. Head below for more deals and details. 

If you would prefer to go with something in the zippered category for your MacBook, HYPER’s Amazon storefront is also now offering its HyperShield Stash & Go Laptop Sleeve from $31.49 shipped in both the 13/14-inch and 15/16-inch sizes. Regularly up to $50, you’re looking at the same 30% in savings on this model as well as the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention. This one trades out the stand action and magnetic closure for a more protective, water-resistant, and zippered solution with an interior organization panel. It features a series of elastic straps to stow “cables, chargers, mice, and connectivity solutions.”

If the HYPER models on sale here today aren’t working for you, be sure to scope out our recent review of Harber London’s business-meets-EDC tech carrier and then dive into some of the resources you’ll find below filled with many of our favorite options in the laptop sleeve game:

HyperShield Stand & Go Laptop Sleeve features:

The sleeve flips up, transforming into an ergonomic MacBook stand, providing you with a pleasant 15-degree typing and viewing experience no matter where you are. The ergonomic MacBook stand elevates your laptop allowing for better heat dissipation. The secure magnetic cover locks in place ensuring your MacBook stays protected when on-the-go. The durable exterior provides ample protection for your MacBook against scratches, dings, and minor wear and tear. Our high quality vegan leather provides the appearance and feel of real animal leather, but it’s free of any animal skins.

